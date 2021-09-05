By Japhet Davidson

It was a full loaded day of fun and entertainment as music lovers from far and wide were treated to what can be described as the best of music.

The event was the month end Friday Live Band Session held at the Microbrewer Bature Brewery’s arena in Victoris Island, Lagos and one of the artists that caught the eye of the guests was fast rising UK born Nigerian ‘Afrobrit’ sensation Equation Billonz who thrilled the audience in a special way.

His performance was lapped up by an eclectic blend of both young and old expats and home crowd alike as the UK rapper/crooner backed by his 7 man live band belted out some of his hit singles like Aute, Faaji, Nowadays & Benz currently enjoying generous airplay on local radio and TV stations. He also performed several covers of popular hits songs.

Equation Billionz who recently arrived the country has been very busy reaching out to his fans and pushing his works as he also recently held a media meet and greet at Angel’s Hospitality in V.I. Lagos.

In a brief chat after his performance, the UK based artiste who expressed his gratitude to be able to perform at home, appreciated all the support shown to him and his music promising to raise the bar as he proceeded.

Equation Billionz is managed by Quillibrium Entertainment and powered by Inspiro Productions.