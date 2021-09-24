Network Marketing is a business model that depends on person-to-person sales by independent representatives, often working from home.

A network marketing business may require you to build a network of business partners or salespeople to assist with lead generation and closing sales.

Although, it is a controversial marketing strategy where the revenue of the Multi Level Marketing Company is derived from a non-salaried workforce selling the company’s products or services while the earnings of the participants are derived from a pyramid-shaped or binary compensation commission system, the compensation plan usually pays out to participants from two potential revenue streams.

I’m building a trans generational legacy — Ebele

‘‘My journey with network marketing started about 20 years ago. However, a few years ago, I had a crippling bone issue, which led me to search for a natural solution to my situation.

“Someone shared the testimony of a product online and I seized the opportunity.

“My turnaround came in 2018 when I decided to call a friend and then ordered for the products.

As a go-getter, after using the product, I seized the opportunity both in health and wealth and that made me have a full understanding of this industry.

“I joined the network and became a motivator and firebrand. I have been able to stabilise in building a trans-generational legacy that I would retire into and eventually Will to my children.

“With passion, patience, commitment, diligence and focus, I can categorically say that network marketing is a life saving business”.

I am a global entrepreneur — Amaka

For Nwamaka Ekpecham, resilience is the key. “In 2009, I was introduced to a product I needed for personal use. After paying for the product, the supplier began to share with me the possibilities of making extra-income from the same company producing the product.

“Initially, the idea didn’t sound interesting but after using the product my interest came alive. I knew I could flip them and probably make extra cash.” I was surprised at the level of income I unlocked at my first attempt at network marketing.“

“It all started in 2017 when I saw a post on Facebook where people were chatting about an opportunity that could change lives. When I enquired more, I was told I would not be a part of the business unless I lived in the USA.

“However, by determination, I found a way around it and today I am the company’s gateway to access the Nigerian market and have experienced massive expansion both in Nigeria and beyond. I have also been featured in Business for Homes.

“As an entrepreneur, I was almost discouraged at first. I approached a lot of people to discuss the network opportunity but sadly, they turned it down. Although I know there is a general apathy towards network marketing. Many believe its tough terrain.

“I was determined to make a success of my new found gold. Interestingly, a few months later, I was surprised that many began to reach out to me, requesting to sign up simply because I had begun to command results. As I speak today, it has all paid off as we now enjoy financial and wellness freedom because of this decision. It all boils down to hard work, setting high goals and visions for myself and working at it to get results.

“All network marketers should be consistent, stop company prostitution. There is no perfect company out there but you have to choose to make your company perfect for you. Don’t forget the place of self-development.

“Strive to become that up line you would like to have. Always position yourself to win. Be the problem solver and impact lives. As a network marketer, when you serve your team, you are in turn serving yourself. Be that servant leader”, she urged.

“I was resilient in driving myself to achieve my dreams. At first, I was pursuing a successful career in Law, after working in several organizations.

“Along the line, I realized that I can only be fulfilled financially if I find a better business. In realizing my dream, I eventually found gold in network marketing. Today, I am a global entrepreneur”.

The efficacy of the product helped me— Yeni

“I have been in Network Marketing for 12 years. I met a friend in 2012 who trained me. Although she was not my up line, we both got to the top rank of the company in record time.

“I made good money and always met at top meetings, especially on corporate occasions. My friend and I built our relationship and became business partners.

In 2017, I started seeing the testimonials on a friend’s wall on social media about the network marketing there and then I realized I had to buckle up.

“A particular testimonial I read was about the efficacy of the oil and how it helped her daughter, and that helped me too. Exactly the same challenge was what my daughter was having.

“The following year, I was ready to take the business to the next level. It had proved itself and was the easiest network marketing business I had ever come across. I only need to show the value of the product, share testimonials from real people”, she said.

