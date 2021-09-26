.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Political leaders from Imo East Senatorial zone, again have attacked each other insisting that for equity the Imo East governorship ticket should not be given to Former governor Emeka Ihedioha by any political party in the State.

The recent battle Vanguard observed on Sunday in Owerri was between the Owerri Zone Development Union, OZDU and Olu Owerri group.

The fresh attacks were issued by the Olu Owerri, led by Martine Opara, loyal to Ihedioha, who attacked the OZDU, describing OZDU, as “divisive and not having the capacity to speak for the zone in terms of the next governorship election.”

This statement did not go down week with OZDU, they replied through the Publicity Secretary by saying: “The Owerri Zonal Development Union seriously frowned at a press release issued by one Martin Opara purportedly on behalf of a phantom group called Olu Owerri where he referred to the resolution of the Owerri Zonal Development Union as divisive.

“The said Martin Opara served as an Appointee in the Ihedioha administration and it is therefore understandable that he is desperate to return to power. However, the collective survival and interests of Owerri Zone must be put above personal interests or aspirations.”

“The group therefore once again called on Guber aspirants from the Mbaise clan in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice to jettison their ambitions and support aspirants from other parts of Owerri Zone yet to produce governor, noting that Owerri Zone parades hundreds of qualified aspirants who can successfully fly the flag of the zone.

“The Owerri Zonal Development Union stated that the Contact and Mobilization Committee set up by the zone has already commenced strategic consultations with critical stakeholders from other parts of Imo State towards the realization of the Owerri Zone agenda to produce the next governor in 2024,” Group said.