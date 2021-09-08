It’s that time again. You put on your best clothes and your best face. The smile on your face refuses to budge, and a song hums itself. You are eagerly awaiting the sound of the doorbell because you’re going on a date! Yet, the dinner date routine does not excite you quite as much as it once did. You want butterflies in your stomach and spice in your dating life, but somehow it has become routine comfort food – nice but bland. Sounds familiar?

This is the case with a lot of couples nowadays. With seemingly limited romantic date options, “what to do” sounds daunting. This is why couples are turning to the experts – datenight!

Founded in 2013 by Mandy Balak, who wanted to create something that would enrich relationships, datenight serves as an inspiration for unique romantic dates. Based in Canada and co-founded by its CMO Joshua Seaton, it provides ideas to couples to explore cities and experiences from Toronto to Calgary through the lens of love, thus offering new ways to bond.

Over the years, datenight has become extremely popular with lovebirds. While dating apps help people meet each other, sites such as www.itsdatenight.com help relationships grow. They have maps to all the best spots in the city, info on which time is perfect for what kind of date, and ideas for activities that the couples can do together, like have a picnic in a field or attend an art exhibit. They also have the scoop on all the hidden gems and fun events, and all of this is presented on a platter for couples to choose from. Their offering also includes a card game aimed at helping couples during their first date.

Datenight evokes the nostalgia of event classifieds in newspapers, but with a romantic twist. Dating inspiration websites like these are steadily gaining wild popularity. Currently acting as Cupid’s date planner for couples in Canada, datenight is working on a trip for people to meet in Costa Rica in 2022 along with a potential social reality show. We hope we get to see Date Night in countries all over the world very soon.