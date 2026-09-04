Video: ‘I won’t answer questions from you’ – Wike’s aide clashes with Rufai Oseni

Lere Olayinka, a spokesperson for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Friday declined to respond to questions from Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni during a live television programme.

Olayinka appeared on The Morning Show but objected to engaging directly with Oseni, saying he preferred to have a conversation with people he considered reasonable.

The disagreement reportedly arose after Olayinka took exception to Oseni’s alleged use of the term “emudani” in describing some individuals.

During the programme, Oseni asked Olayinka to explain why former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, who has faced corruption allegations, was included in the presidential campaign council.

Rather than respond to the question, Olayinka turned his attention to Oseni and said he would not answer questions from him.

“Well, I’m very sorry to say this, Oseni Rufai, I don’t want to answer any question from you. I want to concentrate,” Olayinka said.

He added, “I want this conversation to be among reasonable human beings, people who will not come and tell, who will not come and describe other people as ‘emudani’.”

Arise TV's Morning Show anchors, today Friday September 4, discontinued an interview with Nyesom Wike's aide Lere Olayinka who insisted he was not going to entertain any question from Rufai Oseni.



Video Credit : Arise News // YouTube pic.twitter.com/wThDUZZ5Ap — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) September 4, 2026

Co-anchor of the show Ayo Mairo-Ese intervened, saying Olayinka should know he was addressing all three anchors, including Reuben Abati, when invited to the programme. She thereafter ended the interview with the minister’s aide, adding he could be invited some other time when he is “ready to speak to the three of us”.

The latest confrontation adds to the history of public disagreements between Olayinka and Oseni.

The two have clashed on previous occasions, including over the definition of journalism and Oseni’s professional background.

In an earlier confrontation, Olayinka questioned Oseni’s qualification as a journalist because he studied Animal Anatomy, while Oseni defended his experience and training in journalism.

Olayinka has also previously criticised Oseni’s conduct during interviews, including his exchanges with public officials. In 2025, he accused the broadcaster of failing to observe appropriate standards when addressing guests on television.