Nigerian newspapers review: GDP growth data masking deep industrial, security crises – MAN

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) warning that Nigeria’s 4.43 percent economic growth in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2’26) is masking a deepening industrial crisis, with manufacturing and the broader industrial sector losing ground as services increasingly dominate economic activity.

Another headline features the Presidency saying President Bola Tinubu was not on trial in the United States.

Vanguard also reports that no fewer than 43 people have died after inhaling toxic fumes during an “illegal fuel siphoning operation” in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, said the call by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) for the Federal Government’s intervention to curtail fuel price hikes has put the Tinubu administration’s argument over petrol subsidy removal to shame.

The Punch leads with the Federal Government dismissing claims by presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, that President Tinubu would be defeated in the 2027 general elections, insisting that the All Progressives Congress remains confident of retaining the Presidency.

Lastly, The Nation leads with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu saying those campaigning for the return of fuel subsidy are resorting to populist politics that will ultimately fail.

Vanguard News