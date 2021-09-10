The Peoples Democratic Party has announced Adamawa Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman of its 2021 National Convention Organising Committee and his Enugu counterpart, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Chairman of the Zoning Committee.



The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the resolutions of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.



Ologbondiyan said that the NEC met to further discuss critical issues concerning the party.



He said that the NEC at the meeting approved the composition of its national convention planning committee as well as the zoning committee to zone National Working Committee (NWC) offices.



“The NEC approved Fintiri as Chairman, 2021 National Convention Organizing Committee, Sen. Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa as Deputy Chairman, while Gov. Seyi Makinde, of Oyo state is to serve as Secretary,” Ologbondiyan said.



On zoning committee, Ologbondiyan said that the NEC approved Ugwuanyi as chairman; Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue as Deputy Chairman; and Deputy Governor of Zamafara, Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed, as secretary of the committee.



He said that the NEC charged the committees to work hard to ensure the successful conduct of the National Convention.



Ologbondiyan disclosed that the NEC received the report of the Sen. David Mark-led committee intervening in certain issues relating to the leadership challenges rocking the party.



He said that Mark’s committee assured that efforts were on to resolve all court matters.

“NEC thanks Nigerians for the confidence they repose in the PDP and for the solidarity and support they have collectively shown our party at this trying time.



“NEC commends the efforts of the National Working Committee, the PDP Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the National Assembly caucus and other stakeholders in resolving the challenges confronting the party.”



Asked if the party had zoned it chairmanship position, Ologbondiyan said that the matter was not discussed but the committee in-charge would handle it.



He added that while there was no fixed date for the next NEC meeting, the Oct. 30, national convention for the party was sacrosanct.



Earlier in his opening remarks, the party’s acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, urged the NEC members to consider and approve the recommendations toward the party’s national convention.



The BoT Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin, expressed optimistic that PDP would remain united and win 2023 general elections.



On his part, the PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, pledged the forum’s support for the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election and the national convention.



Tambuwal stressed the need for the party leaders to close ranks and forge a united front for PDP to rescue Nigeria come 2023.



Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said it was only PDP that could go through challenges without breaking into pieces.



Abubakar congratulated the party leaders for resolving those challenges and getting stronger.



“I commend all party members for standing steadfast to the principles of democracy and rule of law. That is eventually what is going to lead us into success.”



He urged the party’s campaign council for Anambra governorship election to work hard and reclaim the party to PDP.



The meeting was attended by governors, former governors, former ministers, NWC and Board of Trustees members among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria