By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye has assured improved, effective and efficient service delivery to Lagosians. Saying the organization will make use of the government’s investment on infrastructure to its maximum use.

Adeseye disclosed this during a strategic meeting held at the Ikeja Fire Station with officers and men of the Agency to chart a way forward on efficient service delivery to achieve the Key Performance Indicators, KPIs, set towards making Lagos a 21st-century economy.

Advising officers to focus on discipline and dedication to the ethics of the profession, Adeseye said “there is no room for indiscipline as bad eggs will be fished out and decisively dealt with in accordance with the Fire and Civil Service Rules and Regulations.”

She acknowledged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s support towards mitigating fire emergencies, rescue, public order and safety in the State, while admonishing firemen to get acquainted with emerging trends, especially as the agency is moving towards digital management systems after completion of renovation works in all the State’s fire stations.

Adeseye hinted that the new Fire and Rescue Service Bill 2021, among other things would address the welfare of the firefighters as officers reciprocate the government’s gesture with optimal dedication to duty.

“You should bear in mind that your job to save lives and property is service to mankind and humanity and no strings should be attached”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria