By Bashir Bello – Kano

Residents of Unguwar Rijiya Biyu, Jakara area of Kano State were on Monday thrown into state of confusion as father, one Lawal Bello, 35-year old, beat and killed his own son, Abubakar Abba, 10-year old.

Bello was said to have engaged in beaten of his son for waywardness and in the process led to his death.

Confirming the development, the spokesman, Kano State Police Command DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the police has succeeded in arresting the father who fled after the ugly incident.

DSP Haruna, “we received a report around 7am in the morning from Unguwar Rijiya Biyu in Jakara area of Kano where a father, Lawal Bello, 35-year old beat his son, Abubakar Abba, 10-year old to death.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sumaila Dikko deployed his men and officer who swung into action and visited the scene where they evacuated the deceased to Murtala hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead.

“Both father and mother fled the scene after the occurrence of the incident but the father was later arrested and is currently in police custody.

“The father had confessed to committing the crime.

“The Commissioner of Police had directed that an investigation be carried out on the matter.

“The police however warned parents and other residents to desist from taking laws into their hands,” DSP Haruna noted.

The deceased’s father, Bello, however said he has seek spiritual interventions for the son but no changes hence the beating leading to his untimely death.

Vanguard News Nigeria