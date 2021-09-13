By Rita Okoye

“The burden shouldn’t be on artists, they aren’t political activists- Sean Okeke 2021”

“My sector, the Entertainment sector Remains the only sector that successfully pulled itself out of the mud without Government support to become the leading entertainment powerhouse in Africa. – Sean Okeke 2021”

Those were the words of Sean Okeke an entertainment executive & Talent manager at recently held “Dinner Class Abuja 2021”.

Sean Okeke popularly known as Super Sean currently manages REMA & fast rising 2021 hottest new male sensation RUGER and is the Head Of Operations, JONZING WORLD ENTERTAINMENT company founded by D’prince in 2018.

Dressed in a David Wej all black Tux with Angelo Ruffo shoes and Mac Jacobs Glasses to compliment the full swag.

Sean Okeke was unarguably the best stylishly dressed Male of the night as well as the most confident speaker in the room.

The youths present at the occasion cheered him up all through the few minutes he spoke at the event in response to questions asked pertaining growth of the Nigerian Youths and entertainment in general.