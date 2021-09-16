EFCC Chairman, Bawa, slumps at Aso Rock

Officials give first aid to EFCC Chairman after he slumped at Presidential Villa

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, reportedly slumped and rushed out of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Bawa was giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking.

According to report, Bawa was talking about a man the commission arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, with 116 SIM cards when the incident happened.

Bawa had stopped talking and covered his face with his right palm, saying, “Please, excuse me, I can’t continue.”

Vanguard News Nigeria