Explanation on how subsidy gains are spent isn’t on Tinubu – Abiodun

Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has said state governors, rather than President Bola Tinubu, should account for how the financial gains from the removal of petrol subsidy are being spent.

Abiodun spoke on Thursday at an All Progressives Congress rally held at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The governor, speaking in Yoruba, argued that state governors were better positioned to explain how the additional funds had been utilised because the removal of subsidy had increased allocations to states.

“They want to bring back subsidy. Are they mad? They were asking our leader to explain what he did with subsidy removal gains.

“It is we (governors) that should make such explanations because it is we, state governors, that collect the money,” he said.

Abiodun said the additional revenue had been channelled into infrastructure and support programmes across the states.

“Besides, what have we been using to build airport, road, schools, housing and incentives for farmers? Isn’t it from subsidy?” he asked.

The governor also aimed at opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence that the APC would defeat its rivals.

“Go and tell your people that all of them are not up to one. We will defeat them mercilessly,” he said.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Atiku Abubakar has proposed restoring fuel subsidy if elected president.

But the Tinubu administration says it redirected resources previously used to keep petrol prices artificially low, noting that subsidy removal saved the federation N15.8 trillion between June 2023 and December 2025.