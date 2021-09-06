Debunk vaccine myths, fears

By Clare Ijeoma

A Section of Nigerians who have received their COVID-19 jabs has debunked some of the common myths and fears expressed over the vaccines.

In a chat with Vanguard, Oladipupo Mary, a student of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, recounted that she felt no adverse effects after receiving the jab.

“After the administration, I felt good and okay as usual. There was no side effect since the vaccine is to prevent the COVID-19 virus.”

Mary who urged eligible Nigerians yet to be vaccinated to go for their own jab, said the vaccine was not a threat.

“The vaccination is not a threat to life and it is accessible through the health centres in the various local government areas,” she observed.

Another student, Nwosu Chisom, remarked that people tend to react to the vaccine differently because people have different body systems. When I took the vaccine, I felt quite okay but later felt dizzy and weak. I regained myself after two days, however, some of my friends didn’t experience any side effects, The vaccine is free and accessible at the designated centres,” he noted.

On his own part, Dr. Tobi Sylvester, a medical doctor attached to a private hospital in Warri, Delta State, said he did not have appreciable side effects after obtaining the full dose of the vaccine,

“I got the vaccine easily and the only side effect I had was pain on my deltoid which started a day after the inoculation on both occasions (first and second dose).

“As a medical doctor, I have admitted and treated many cases of COVID-19, I observed that all the patients who have died in my watch were not vaccinated. The vaccinated patients tend to do better,” he avowed.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, only 19 percent of Nigerians have been administered the COVID-19 vaccines. By implication, more than half of the populace are yet to be vaccinated.

Many Nigerians who say they do not want the vaccine, give various reasons. Some say they believe that the vaccine is harmful and is a strategy of Africans, others argue that it is not accessible, while a few don’t believe the virus exists neither do they believe they can be infected.

Drawing from the reports of WHO and GAVI: The Vaccine Alliance, the following are facts about COVID-19 vaccines; Covid-19 vaccines cannot give you Covid-19, there have been many checks and balances to ensure their safety, including being subject to the same scientific and regulatory rigour as any other vaccines.

COVAX side effects are usually mild, Covid-19 vaccines are available, the vaccines were developed quickly while maintaining the high safety standards possible, the vaccines are thoroughly tested for safety before they are made available to the public and the Covid-19 vaccines have been demonstrated to be safe for adults of various ages as well as those with chronic health conditions.

