An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday, ordered that a 27-year-old man, Kingsley Okoronkwo, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged robbery.

The police charged Okoronkwo, who resides in Igando area of Lagos State, with armed robbery.

Magistrate Abiodun Adegbaye, gave the order, following a motion moved by the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of Okoronkwo, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

He adjourned the case until September 30.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Emuerhi said Okoronkwo and others at large, committed the offence on July 25 at 5.16 pm at 7/8 Bus Stop, Oshodi Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

He said that Okoronkwo, armed with a gun and cutlass robbed Mr Stephen Aigba of his Toyota Camry Saloon car with Reg. Number LSR 307 FU worth N1.550 million, an itel A33 phone valued at N45,000.

He said that Okoronkwo also stole Aigba’s cash of N9,000, driver’s license and one First Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card .

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297(1) and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 297(1) prescribes 21 years’ jail term for armed robbery.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria