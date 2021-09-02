An Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of 27-year-old Adejo Kolofo in a Nigerian Correctional Centre, for alleged robbery.

He was accused of robbing one Ms Grace Falodun.

Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal said Kolofo would be remanded pending when the court would get legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Police Prosecutor Olasunkanmi Bamidele had told the court that the accused committed the offence on or about Aug. 4, at Ikere Ekiti when he robbed Falodun of her phone and school fees, valued at N150,000.

According to the charge, the offence contravened Section 1(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap 398, Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1990.

The case has been adjourned till Sept. 22, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria