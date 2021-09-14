By Dapo Akinrefon

A coalition of civil society groups, yesterday, faulted the call for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, by some purported northern youths.

The coalition said the sponsored call for Emefiele’s resignation was to unsettle the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and frustrate the gains the nation’s economy has made.

A northern group, Arewa Youth Assembly, had recently called for the resignation of the CBN Governor over the state of the country’s economy, alleging that the apex bank boss’ presidential ambition was dividing his professionalism.

But addressing a press conference, president and secretary of the coalition, Messrs Etuk Williams and Abubakar Ibrahim, said it observed the insincerity and question the genuineness of the group’s claim that the economy is bad today, urging Nigerians to jettison the mischievous call for the resignation of the Governor of CBN.

The coalition said: “We condemn, in strong terms, the call for resignation of the CBN Governor by the Arewa Youth Assembly over an unsubstantiated and frivolous claim that the policies of the CBN have plunged the county’s economy into comatose is laughable and uncharitable. It is unfortunate that some individuals will derive joy in an attempt to pull an achiever down.

“This unpopular and wrongfully designed effort to frustrate all efforts of Mr. Godwin Emefiele to restore the economy from its downward slope orchestrated by fall and unstable price of crude oil and the advent of COVID-19 pandemic formed the crux of our deliberation.

“It is common knowledge that expanding export is our surest way to make Naira regain value. It is very important to note that today, Nigeria gain most of its foreign exchange from the sales of crude oil. The implication of the above fact is that our over-reliance on crude oil which accounts for more than 90 per cent of Nigerian’s foreign exchange determines the value of the Naira, hence the argument against the CBN Governor is false and meant to derail the economic and monetary policies of the Governor.”

“We fear that the politicians are at it again to implore the same tactics used against the previous Government just to have their way to power. Accusing the CBN Governor for plotting to contest for the presidency in 2023 or his connivance with politicians to defraud the Government is most unfortunate, unbelievable and unfounded.

“Unfortunately, the falsehoods are too many, on the disbursement of Covid-19 loan meant for indigent Nigeria, it is important to note that the CBN Governor was not involved, as a committee was responsible with direct involvement of ICPC and other ministries.”