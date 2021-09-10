Champions' Tribe: Entrepreneurs, professionals for peak performance

ChampSalami (3rd left) flanked by the graduates and recipients of the award at THE CHAMPIONS TRIBE.

It was fun, inspiration and insights when senior career professionals, business leaders, and entrepreneurs in Lagos State had a taste of Abiola Champ Salami’s emotional intelligence at the maiden edition of the hangout with The CHAMPIONS TRIBE.

This was to celebrate participants of the Made4More Mentorship Programme aimed at equipping people with the right skills for optimal performance.

Made4More is a six-month annual mentorship programme specially designed to help career professionals and entrepreneurs recognise their innate power in leading, problem solving, and attaining overall effectiveness in and out of work places.

The convener and Performance Coach, AbiolaChamp, who sees emotional intelligence as the ability to perceive, manage, and regulate emotions, cautions that Intelligent Quotent (IQ) is never enough; hence the need for people to make extra ordinary marks in their careers.

“Emotional Intelligence strengthens team-building and allows for better leadership and also helps to prevent disunity.

“That is why Made4More was created under The Champions Tribe to empower people to dream more; not just to dream, but to deliver on their dreams,” he acknowledged.

The Champions Tribe, he described, are a peculiar set of aspiring and current industry leaders, culture shapers and game changers who are committed to achieving peak performance in their space.

These exceptional people are committed to nurturing and using their competence, character, creativity, compassion and courage to make a remarkable and positive difference in their industries, he added.

Abiola Champ emphasized that “There are a lot of people that have achieved a level of success and because they’re successful they think that is all they can achieve. But there’s more and we are all made for more.”

According to the Magic of Emotional Intelligence author, “The gap between our achievement and our possibilities can be bridged with relevant skills and insights in knowing how to engage ourselves and how to engage other people to release our potential and become the best that we are created to be.”

One of the beneficiaries of the Made4More Mentorship Programme, Joy Emeghara, Public Affairs Practitioner, highlighted that the Made4More Mentorship programme opened their eyes to become better individuals.

“It shows how we can impact our world as champions to leave our marks in the sands of time and that is just generally what it was,” she said.

Reflecting on the impact Made4More Mentorship Programme on her, Emeghara mentioned topics like personal effectiveness, enhancing your communication skills, handling difficult conversation, and getting along with people.

“It was just an all-round personal development programme,” she expressed.

Another beneficiary and architect, Adebola Arilesere, said the Made4More has braced him up to apply some of the principles of emotional intelligence when dealing with his family, children, and be less of an autocrat.

He also laid emphasis on employing communication strategies when discussing with colleagues and other people within the corporate world.

Six participants were awarded certificates of participation as the first set of beneficiaries from the Made4More Mentorship programme, which is one of the intervention platforms through which we recruits people into The CHAMPIONS TRIBE.

Others present at the programme included the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya; Partner, KPMG, Toyin Ogunlowo; CEO, BluCamp Limited, Yomi Iwajomo; President US IVLP, Toun Tade and the Assistant General Manager, eTranzact International PLC, Dayo Adejokun.

