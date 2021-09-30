By Godfrey Bivbere & Prisca Achonu

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Tin-can Island Command has taken delivery of two Nuctech Mobile Scanners MT1213DE, to help reduce the cumbersome 100 per cent examination of cargo carried out by officers and men of the Service.

The scanners came in with accessories onboard Glovis Horizon Leader from the Port of Shanghai, China.

The Customs Area Controller, Musa Abdullahi, while taking delivery of the consignment, said, “Integration of scanning into the Clearance Procedure for Imports is in line with global best practice for trade facilitation.”

He stated further: “the key objective of deploying scanners is to reduce significantly, the time needed for physical inspection of goods which generates extensive cost and creates multiple burdens and inconveniences for both the importers and the Customs operations.’’

He assured stakeholders that with the deployment of the scanners, there will be increased cargo handling for better efficiency in the Trade Value Chain, TVC, at the port.