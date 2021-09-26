C-mi motivates with new single, ‘Hustle’

C-mi (Adegoke Adesimisola Alice)

France-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, C-mi (Adegoke Adesimisola Alice), has dropped a new single entitled ‘Hustle’, which she says is about her life journey and aims to motivate people to not give up.

C-mi, who relocated to France in 2012, started making songs long ago.

Born in December 1988, C-mi started writing and singing as the leader of the children choir in church.

However, she started recording in 2002 with her sound, she said, heavily influenced by Whitney Houston, Jay-Z and Eve. So she easily swings between Afrobeat, Rap, Pop-Reggae and others.

In 2011, C-mi won the Bitbender freestyle competition in Lagos and then relocated to Malaysia in May of same year, where she released her first single— ‘Nani’.

She joined the A2 Brothaz, now FEENIX EMPIRE, and then won the Best Female Artiste for ASAM Awards Malaysia.

This was when she relocated to France, focused on songwriting and composing, and the singles stared dropping in earnest.

In December 2018, C-mi released “High” produced by Gospelondebeats; “I Need Your Love”, 2019.

In 2020, “Take Me Back”, “I Can’t Breathe” (for George Floyd), and “A Good Day”; before “Hustle” dropped this year, which is currently making waves.

C-mi has shared the stage with 2Baba, Kelly Handsome, Terry G, Morachi among others, while performing in shows from Nigeria to Malaysia and across France, among others.

“I have come to stay and make impact,” C-mi says.

