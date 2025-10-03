Nissi unleashes uplifting new single ‘ Motivate’ featuring Olamide

By Ayo Onikoyi

Genre-blending singer, songwriter, and creative visionary Nissi returns with a powerful new release titled “Motivate”, featuring Nigerian rap icon Olamide. The single officially drops today, October 3rd, 2025, across all major digital streaming platforms.

A bold fusion of Afrobeats and hip-hop, Motivate is more than just a song, it’s a declaration of ambition, resilience, and drive. Nissi delivers smooth, soulful melodies that uplift, while Olamide brings his signature lyrical fire to remind us that setbacks are never the end, they’re fuel for the comeback.

From the infectious beat to the powerful message, Motivate is designed to move you on the dancefloor, in your spirit, and through your daily hustle.

This release marks a significant moment for Nissi as she continues to evolve and cement her sound and with Olamide on board, it’s a cultural link-up that bridges fanbases and musical styles.

Both artists bring their A-game to a record that feels timely, relevant, and deeply inspiring.

Whether you’re chasing your goals, pushing through the noise, or just need that boost to keep going this track is for you.

“Motivate” by Nissi ft. Olamide is out now. Stream it. Share it. Live it.