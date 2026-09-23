Public service: Zamfara gov’t restates commitment to capacity building

Zamfara State Government will sustain its institutional capacity building initiative to achieve competency and professionalism in public service.

Zamfara State Head of Service, Shehu Baraya, announced this at his office during a brief ceremony marking the end of the Pre-Examination Refresher Course and examination for directors aspiring to become permanent secretaries.

The course was organised by the Office of the Head of Service, in collaboration with the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, at Government House, Gusau.

He thanked the Public Service Institute of Nigeria for its continuous partnership and professional support to Zamfara State Government.

During the ceremony, a sealed examination result was presented to the Head of Service by the Head of the PSIN team, Dr AbdulKareem Ishaq, for onward submission to Governor Dauda Lawal.

The exercise was the second organised in the last three years under Governor Lawal’s administration.

Present at the occasion were the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Dr. Usman Shehu Hassan, and the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Human Resource Development, Barr. Suwaiba Ibrahim Barau, among others.