WHO, Zamfara gov’t train health workers on diphtheria, cholera

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has conducted a sensitisation/ training for health workers on cholera, diphtheria, AFP and other vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs) in the state.

The training, held at Darma Hotel, Gusau, was designed to strengthen the knowledge, skills and capacity of clinicians to effectively detect, assess, report, manage and respond to reported cases of Diphtheria, cholera, AFP and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

A press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Health, Sulaiman Isah, the training covered key areas, including an overview and epidemiology of cholera, diphtheria, AFP and other VPDs in Zamfara State, as well as the standard case definitions for cholera and diphtheria.

Participants were also trained on the appropriate management of cholera and diphtheria cases, with emphasis on case assessment, classification, treatment protocols, referral and appropriate triage procedures.

The programme further highlighted the roles and responsibilities of clinicians during cholera and diphtheria outbreak response, with particular emphasis on early detection, timely notification and reporting, appropriate case management, infection prevention and control, and effective coordination with relevant surveillance and response teams.

Another key component of the training was Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in healthcare facilities. Participants were sensitised to practical measures to prevent and control the transmission of infectious diseases among patients, healthcare workers and communities.