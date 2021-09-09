President Muhammadu Buhari

…To meet with Igbo leaders, Commission Projects

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari, has just landed Sam Mbakwe, Imo Airport.

Vanguard in Owerri on Thursday, monitored the visit of the President when he landed at about 09:30 Am.

Buhari was received at the Imo Airport by the Southeast Governors, led by the Chairman of the Southeast Governors, and the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, host Governor, Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, among other Igbo leaders.

The President is expected to commission some landmark projects in the State and meet with Igbo leaders and other Igbo groups.

Details coming……

