By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the State’s Value Added Tax, VAT, Bill to transmit a clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent onto law.

The House also passed the bill that prohibits open cattle grazing in the state.

The Speaker of the state House, Mudashiru Obasa, therefore, directed the Acting Clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafeko to send the copy to Governor Sanwo-Olu for further action.

The two bills were passed after unanimous votes by the lawmakers at the sitting where they were read for the third time.

Immediately after their passage, Obasa commended his colleagues for their passion to see that the state continues to grow.

“I Thank you all for this historic exercise,” Obasa said.

Recall that the House held separate public hearings on the bills on Wednesday with stakeholders expressing support.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria