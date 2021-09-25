Good leaders are not born. They’re made. Leading is a life-giving process as it drives change and growth. But how does one become a good leader? In this article, Dave Allred, a lifelong student of finance and investment, shares 5 tips to help you become one.

Be open-minded

Being open-minded allows the leader to stay sharp on their feet and shows others that they are staying abreast with novelty. Emphasizing the importance of open-mindedness, Dave says, “An open-minded leader is better than one with a narrow perspective as it enables him or her to walk with the times and only when you match step with change can you bring about something new.”

Be a good listener

A leader is as good as those who follow him believe him to be. Everything else may or may not be a figment of their own imagination. To ensure that a leader is seen as present and available, Dave advises that they “should develop a keen ear. Listening is the superpower we need to bring back and hone. A good listener is always one step ahead of others and therefore never without a practical insight or useful opinion.”

Build a community

Community is the new buzzword and we can all thank God for that. It’s being applied everywhere, from corporate offices to living spaces. Dave believes that building a community is all about “bringing a sense of equality of opportunities as that is the best way to measure the outcomes that come about. Things are changing, the pitfalls of the patriarchal mindset are being exposed, and a good leader must use this time to build a true community.”

Stay a learner

Stagnated water begins to stink sooner or later. Moving water, on the other hand, remains full of life-giving properties. A learner is like flowing water: ever-moving, ever-learning. Dave believes that for a leader to become better at leading, he or she must “never cease learning. It’s the best way to keep people interested in work and provides you with fresh fuel to go on with.”

Be positive

A positive mindset is not an easy thing to attain. If it seems easy, it’s probably an illusion. For Dave, positivity is the best way to “lead people out of problems and toward breakthroughs. A positive leader values integrity and honesty, and has faith in himself.”

Dave Allred’s tips are indeed actionable and can open up new paths for those who follow them earnestly.