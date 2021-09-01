By Josiah Oghagbon

Big Brother Naija housemates, Nini and Saga are undoubtedly one of the closest duos in the house.

Recently, Saga in his diary session, stated that he had always seen his possible eviction nomination as an inevitable circumstance, due to his personality and his ‘ship’ with fellow housemate Nini, referring to their ‘ship’ as a centre of attraction on the show.

The reason for the assertion is not far-fetched following the connection between the duo in recent time. An instance is when Saga made Nini his pick to share the Head of house lounge with.

Also, his (Saga) insecurity when he notices Nini giving attention to other male housemates.

However, their ‘ship’ is one of unrequited love because Nini refuses to agree that they are more than friends as she always claims that she has a boyfriend outside the house.

Nini, on the other hand, revealed that she gives Saga more attention than other guys in the house because she’s considering his (Saga) feelings.

“I’m being considerate about his feelings and I spoke to him about it. I said, listen, ‘I’m being considerate and if you’re being considerate, I give you more attention than any other guy in this house and that’s it. So I don’t know what else you want me to do.

“I told him that maybe he’s just in his feelings tonight and that’s okay. He told me he’s sorry and he understands. He also asked me why I’m always mature about the issue,” Nini disclosed during conversation with Maria before the latter’s shocking eviction.

What is your say to this? Do you think Nini and Saga ‘ship’ is the centre of attraction in the house?

Vanguard News Nigeria