By Chinonso Alozie

The Igbo National Movement, INM, on Friday called on the Southeast Governors to stand up and reject the collection of the Value Added Tax, VAT, by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The National Convener of, INM, Anthony Okolo, made this call while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, regarding the legal steps taken by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to stop FG, from collecting VAT, in Rivers State.

According to the group, stopping FG’s VAT collections from the States, the Southeast governors would have more resources to develop the infrastructure in the zone and pay salaries and pension.

They started stated: “By successfully putting the case against the Federal Government’s unjust usurpation of the States’ rights to collect taxes in their area of jurisdiction, Rivers state has led the way in revealing that the Federal Government is involved in one of the greatest acts of fraud and larceny against the indigenous nationals of Nigeria.

“It cannot also be viewed as justice to deny a State that has spent millions in developing planned neighbourhoods and estates, the full value of their investment, under the guise of remittance of Value Added Tax, to the Federal Government who has neither spent a dime in development of that neighbourhood nor is committed to returning the value remitted to it, back to the State for re-investment in more infrastructure.

“We call on other governors in the South East as well as the State houses of assembly to support and imbibe the courage of Wike to do the same in their States affirming that the zone will have greater improvement in infrastructural development.

“We can therefore allow my mind, to play over the opportunities which supporting this stance will bring to our people. By supporting this just stand, we can ensure that much-needed capital for infrastructure projects that are needed in Ala-Igbo can be kept within our States.”

“This will mean that our State Governors will be more able to pay salaries, meet their pension commitments, activate welfare projects and sustain their policies which are geared at creating a better life for our people. It will mean fewer trips to Abuja to beg for money that is by right already ours.

“It will mean the establishment of hospitals, roads, schools and security installations to ward off the terrorist organisations that threaten our safety and security. These things can be achieved if our Governors follow the path of truth and if our legislators are brave to fight the good fight to secure the future of our children.” Okolo insisted.