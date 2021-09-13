By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna

An attack on Sunday in Zangon Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State has left 12 dead while 2 were injured, security agencies in the state have said.

The security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government that the 12 persons were killed in the attack by unidentified assailants in Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.

The report explained that the assailants stormed the village late on Sunday evening, and killed 12 residents.

The deceased were identified as Philbia Yusuf, Suzanna Ezekiel, Rahib Alex, Ishaku Bamaiyi, Deborah Ishaku, Tinat Bamaiyi, Zichat Kefas, Sunday Daniel, Hauwa Gabriel, Fedelia Famson, Sadia Donald and Goodness Kefas.

The 2 other residents injured, were receiving treatment.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan,

said on Monday that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had expressed profound grief at the report of another deadly incident in the area.

According to him, the Governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims killed in the mindless and gruesome attack and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor wished the injured residents a quick recovery. Security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area, as investigations into the incident progress,” he said.

