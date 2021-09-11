By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The kebbi state coordinator of the National youth service corps (NYSC)Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Friday said that at least 901 corps members so far took oath at Dakin gari NYSC orientation camp Kebbi state.

Mustapha who spoke vie telephone added that, the inauguration was low keyed due to covid19 as no outsider was invited except the representative of the state chief judge, justice Kangiwa who administered the oath to the corps members.

According to him the state is expecting more because the portal for registration is still open “we are expecting more arrivals since the registration portal still runs, we expect the number to complete before the orientation ends” he said.

He stated that, so far no injured corp member and death report all the members are in good health so far.

On security at the orientation camp Mustapha said is tight as the usual security being provided is there he envisage a hitchfree orientation excercise, he said the next stream is expected November/December he thanked his staff for supporting him and people of Kebbi state for being a good host community.