4 injured as ambulance rams minivan in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja, LAGOS

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Monday, rescued four adults in a road accident involving an ambulance and a minivan (Korope).

The accident occurred at about 12:29p.m. at Stadium, inward Barracks on Ikorodu Road.

The ambulance, which was in a convoy, rammed into a minivan with number plates AKD 676YC, leaving the victims (all males) trapped.

But they were rescued by emergency responders and taken to the Trauma Centre, Gbagada.

Although the incident affected free flow of traffic in the area, this was attended to by men of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.

LASEMA’s Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no loss of life, as all the victims sustained different degrees of injuries.

He said: “Further investigation revealed that while on motion, the ambulance hit the minivan from behind.

“No loss of lives; but four adult males were left with injuries and were attended by the agency’s premedical team at the incident scene and, thereafter, taken to Randle General Hospital, Surulere, for further medical attention.

“The agency’s Paramedical Team has taken the victims to the Trauma Centre in Gbagada.”

At press time, he said the operation has been concluded adding “Operation concluded. Agency’s Response Team heading back to base.”

Below are more images from the accident:

One of the survivors

Vanguard News Nigeria