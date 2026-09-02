$2.1m alleged land deal: Court adjourns case against Wike’s son to Dec 1

Federal High Court

…as defendant tenders American passport in evidence

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama on Wednesday adjourned further hearing in the alleged $2.1 million land transaction involving Jordan Nyesom-Wike, son of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), until December 1.

Justice Silvanus Oriji, at the resumed proceedings, admitted in evidence the international passport of the defendant, who denied any complicity in the alleged Abuja land deal.

While being cross-examined in suit number CV/008/2026, which was filed against him by two claimants, Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited, Jordan told the court that he was not in the country on the date the litigants claimed they handed money to him to facilitate the allocation of land to them.

According to the claimants, they approached Jordan for assistance in facilitating the acquisition of land in Abuja.

They alleged that he agreed to help them secure 30 hectares in Katampe and another 30 hectares in Guzape.

They told the court that though their initial meeting with the defendant was in London, where they established a relationship with him, they subsequently held another meeting in Abuja about three months later.

It was their claim that the FCT Minister’s son demanded $2.1 million as facilitation fees, comprising $2 million allegedly meant for his father and another $100,000 described as his personal fee.

They further alleged that the money was delivered on September 26, 2025, in the presence of three persons: Adamu Sani, Aliyu Sarki and Sai Wani, while Jordan was accompanied to the meeting by one Onor Sandy.

The claimants alleged that after the funds were handed over to the defendant, he neither facilitated the acquisition of the land nor made any refund.

They alleged that the defendant later became unreachable.

However, the defendant, who is represented by a team of lawyers led by Chief Ogwu Onoja, SAN, denied the allegation while adopting his statement on oath, insisting he had no such interaction with the claimants.

Following a question asked by counsel to the claimants, Mr Ibrahim G. Waru, during cross-examination, the defendant told the court that he was not in the country on September 26, 2025, which was the day the litigants claimed the money to facilitate the land allocation was delivered to him in Abuja.

The defendant said he travelled out of the country with his American passport.

Determined to prove their case, the claimants persuaded the court to compel the defendant to produce his American passport, an order with which he complied on Thursday.

Having admitted the passport in evidence, the court made a copy of it and returned the original document to the defendant.

Justice Oriji, however, ordered the defence lawyer to ensure that the original passport is produced before the court whenever the need arises in the course of the case.

The claimants’ lawyer had earlier obtained the court’s permission for the defendant to write his full name and signature five times each on plain sheets of paper.

Further hearing in the matter was fixed for December 1, 2 and 14.