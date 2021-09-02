2nd ‘Learn Business with Nola’ holds

Adetola Nola

Adetola Nola, Chief Executive Officer of Veritasi Homes Limited and Nola Travels, will hold the second edition of his business mentorship programme called “Learn With Nola”.

The event, which is scheduled to hold September 11 in Lagos, seeks to tackle the problems of start-ups entrepreneurs between 0-2 years in Nigeria.

Speaking on his vision to raise 200 entrepreneurs by 2025, Adetola Nola stated that Learn Business with Nola is part of his initiative to combat unemployment, while improving the spirit of entrepreneurship and helping businesses to thrive in Nigeria.

According to Nola, “When I started my business, there were just a few platforms for entrepreneurs to learn from. You either had to pay heavily for mentorship or do it yourself.

“Most of us used trial-and-error methods. Learn Business with Nola is an offshoot of Nola’s Business Incubator, NBI.

“I am passionate about helping businesses thrive. That is why with NBI, we have training programmes, mentorship, funding and skill acquisition centres developed for entrepreneurs.

“These programmes are fully funded and free for participants. We had the first edition at Lekki, and we have worked towards making the second edition better.”

One of the participants of the first edition, Bim Remi-Lawal, the founder of The Kazippy Hub commended the convener for the initiative.

Recounting his experience from the previous edition, he said: “I attended the first edition of the Learn Business with Nola seminar back in Nigeria and it was just amazing.

“It was fluff-free and filled with actionable and real-life gems anyone who is serious about building a business must know and apply if they want to thrive in these unprecedented times.

“I went home that day with a lot of clarity and a notepad full of things I learned which I applied to my business.

“To this day, I still wonder why the event was free when he could have charged thousands of dollars for it and it would still be worth it.”

Learn Business with Nola, LBN, is specially organised for entrepreneurs between 0-2 years in business with the aim of tackling the problems of startups in Nigeria.

Unlike other training/mentoring schemes, its uniqueness stems from its implementation and follow-up process.

Speakers at this year’s edition are Temitope Omotolani of Famcrowdy; Emmanuel Osoteku of GLA and Aderinsola Jolaosho of Thepush.

Vanguard News Nigeria