By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – 206 teachers from 28 schools in Edo and Delta states have commenced training on modern teaching techniques under the second edition of NPDC/Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc joint venture teachers’ empowerment programme, known as STEP.

In her remarks during the inauguration of the three months training in Benin City, Director, External Affairs and Sustainability of Seplat, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu said the total number was made up of 200 teachers and six Chief Inspectors of Education (CIEs).

Represented by the Manage, Corporate Social Responsibility, Mrs. Esther Icha, she said that the process for the selection of the benefiting teachers commenced with an online test noting that the programme had commenced with a three days workshop.

She said the program was designed to empower teachers to enable them to get access to the Seplat Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) app.

She said “Teachers will be trained on modern learning techniques, critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills, and the lesson notes.

“STEM club will usher in an exhibition where the use of STEM to proffer solutions to world problems will be showcased”, she said.

Nwachukwu added that the training was expected to end after three months with an award of certificates to successful teachers in February 2022.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Stellamaris Imasuen who was represented by the Executive Director, Science Vocational and Technical Education in the Ministry, Mrs. Odegua Kushe said that the Seplat mandate was in line with the Edo Government vision for education in the state.

She said Last year, one hundred and forty-three (143) participants from Edo and Delta states were benefactors of this programme. They were trained and equipped with the skills and tools to deploy Science, technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) education in the classroom. The impact of the training is evident in the increase of y students’ participation in Science and Technology competitions at both local and international levels. We are optimistic that this year’s external exams like WAEC/NECO will reflect students’ high performance in STEAM subjects.

“Coincidentally, your organization’s mandate is in line with Edo State Government vision. Our government is very proud to partner with your organization and is appreciative of your antecedents particularly, in the area of infrastructure, student development (SEPLAT Pearl Quiz Competition), and presently STEP initiative. Be rest assured that the Edo State Government will always create an enabling environment for all.”

Similarly, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, commended the petroleum company for collaborating with the government to build the capacity of teachers to be equipped with modern techniques for improved classroom experiences.

Represented by the Director of School Services, Mrs. Ufuoma Oduma, Ezewu said “But with intervention from companies like Seplat in collaboration with government, a new era of nourishing classroom experiences has been ushered in.

“We appreciate the intervention of your organisation on the STEP programme on STEM”.

The Managing Director of NPDC, Alli Zahra who was represented by Mr Bassey Bassey, noted that the purpose and impact of teachers in Nation-building could not be over-emphasized.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the training while commending the sponsors. Ejoma Emiliana, a CIE and a beneficiary from Oshimili South LGA, Delta state said the programme would enhance her supervisory roles while Godfrey Edobholo, a teacher who represented Federal Science and Technical College, Uromi, Edo State, said he appreciated the empowerment programme which he described as awesome.