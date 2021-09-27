By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state said it aims to register one million eligible voters as it flagged off the ‘E’ registration in the state Monday.

The state coordinator, National Technical Committee of the exercise, Shola Ojo who stated this during the flag off ceremony said that the party is working assiduously to wrench power from the present government for better management of the economy and infrastructural development.

In his words, “The main objective of the party in 2023 is to take over the management of the affairs of the country at the national level and in two thirds of the states of the federation in the next dispensation”.

ALSO READ: Zoning: PDP won’t disappoint Nigerians — NEC member

This, he said, calls for the need of Nigerians and non Nigerians resident in the state to register as members of Peoples Democratic Party to enable the party achieve the lofty goals.

He said that the training programme of the ward agents in all the 239 wards will commence immediately after the flag off exercise.

“Having experienced governance of both the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress in the state, the people are now in a better position to judge.”

He thanked stakeholders of the party in the state who contributed generously to the project and members of the committee for their avowed commitment to its success.

Present at the flag off exercise on Monday were party stalwarts including the state chairman, Engineer Sam. Uhuotu

Vanguard News Nigeria