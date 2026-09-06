Makinde cautions traditional rulers against partisan politics

Gov Seyi Makinde.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has admonished traditional rulers in the state to remain apolitical, insisting that the throne must stay neutral and be a father to all.

Makinde stated this on Saturday in Eruwa during the 1st coronation anniversary of the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola.

At the event, the governor was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Aare Asoludero of Ibarapaland.

Makinde advised traditional rulers to steer clear of politics and embrace all political actors without bias, warning that anyone found engaged in politics would be treated as a politician.

Makinde, who is the 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), said he was ready to traverse the length and breadth of Nigeria in pursuit of his ambition and to seek the support of Nigerians for his presidential bid.

He said his aspiration to lead Nigeria would not be confined to any particular region, stressing that he was prepared to take his message of good governance and development to Nigerians across the country.

“My presidential bid will require me to engage extensively with the people and present my vision for a better Nigeria to citizens in different parts of the country,” he said.

Makinde also expressed appreciation to the Eleruwa and the people of Ibarapaland for the honour, describing the conferment of the title as a recognition that came with responsibility.

He said that the honour would further strengthen his commitment to serving the people and contributing to the development of the country.

In his speech, Oba Adegbola said the honour bestowed on Makinde was in appreciation of his numerous achievements and giant strides across the state.

He pledged, on behalf of all the traditional rulers in Ibarapaland, that they would continue to support Makinde’s administration.

He also presented developmental requests from Ibarapaland to the governor, expressing confidence that the administration would continue to address them.

Among the requests are more road projects and other infrastructure development projects.

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Debo Ogundoyin, described Makinde’s administration as the best Ibarapaland has experienced since Nigeria’s return to democracy.

Ogundoyin commended ongoing projects, including the Ido–Eruwa Road and inner roads in Eruwa, noting that they have renewed confidence that no community would be left behind.

The event also featured the inauguration of the newly completed palace of the Eleruwa of Eruwa.

The event attracted traditional rulers, political leaders, government officials, and other dignitaries.