Ex-IGP Adamu replaces Amgba as SDP Governorship Candidate in Nasarawa 

By Edwin Phillip, Lafia

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Abubakar Adamu, has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2027 general election, replacing Musa Adamu Angba, who had withdrawn from the race.

Adamu emerged following a direct primary through an affirmation voice vote on Saturday, as monitored by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in accordance with the Electoral Act and the commission’s guidelines.

Speaking shortly after his emergence, the former IGP said that having gone around the state, he has taken notes of the lack of basic social amenities and the lack of roads and health care facilities in the local communities.

He said, “We will not neglect social amenities that are required. We’ve gone round the state; we have seen all the roads that are in the hinterlands are neglected. We’ll make sure that we take care of that. We’ll provide healthcare that is needed not only in the urban cities but also in the rural areas.”

​He described Nasarawa as an agrarian state, with vast expanses of land that is conducive for agriculture, which his administration, if elected, will invest in to feed the people of Nasarawa and the country as a whole.

“On mineral resources, the way it is being handled now, the way it is being exploited, is not to the benefit of the people of the state. “We are going to look into the way it has been handled and make sure that the benefit comes to the people,” he said.

The SDP governorship candidate promised to undertake a campaign that will speak to the issues in every ward and local government area of the state.

​”During the campaign, we are going to be specific; we shall be specific in all that we will do and tell our people what we are going to do word-by-word, local government-by-local government.”

Appreciating the party and the people, the confidence rests on him. Muhammed Abubakar Adamu said he is delighted with the outcome of the primary election that brought him in, promising to work round the clock to make the state better than he met it.

​”We are going to work tirelessly to change the bad governance that is taking place in Nasarawa State for the better, Insha’Allah. We will not allow the government to fall into the hands of another bad person. “We will work with all the people of Nasarawa State and our supporting partners and development partners all over the country and the world to bring development to Nasarawa State,” he expressed.

Also speaking, the presidential candidate of the SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, said that the party’s governorship candidate needs no introduction to the people of Nasarawa, having led the Nigerian Police Force with discipline, integrity and commitment to the rule of law, which has made Nasarawa State and Nigeria proud.

He urged the residents of the state to vote for candidates of the party in all positions.

“It’s your leeway; we can be able to give them what it takes to be able to discharge their responsibility as leaders at various levels to rescue our nation from monsters and criminal elements.

He, however, assured that, judging from the governorship election in Osun State, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) is seen as a neutral umpire who is ready to give Nigerians a free, fair and credible election.

​”I want to assure you today that we have an INEC that is responsible and responsive to their responsibility. I want to assure you, if you are ready to exercise your franchise and elect candidates of our party, today you have an INEC that will declare your candidate.”

“The onus is on you to exercise your franchise, to exercise your will to elect your leaders. It has happened in Osun; it will happen in Nasarawa State,” he added.

Reacting to Adamu’s emergence as the SDP govership candidate in Nasarawa State, high chief Otaru Douglas, Director, Media and Strategic Communications

For: IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu (Rtd) Campaign Organisation, in a press statement, said that today’s affirmation has finally put to rest the endless speculations and rumours that his principal will not be on the ballot.

“The people have shown uncommon resilience and commitment to changing the governance narrative of our dear state. They have rejected politics of intimidation and inducement and have chosen competence, experience, integrity and proven leadership.”

“To the good people of Nasarawa State, this is just the beginning. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu (Rtd) represents security, order, inclusion and purposeful governance. The journey to rescue and rebuild Nasarawa State has officially begun,” he added