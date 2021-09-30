By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The out gone Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr. x has promised to strengthen the state’s grazing law in order to further guarantee internal security in the state if elected Governor in 2023.

The former CPS who made this known Wednesday while speaking to newsmen in Makurdi shortly after dropping his resignation letter to enable him concentrate on his gubernatorial ambition said if elected he would do everything possible to secure the lives and property of the people of the state.

Mr. Akase who informed media men of his resignation from the Benue state government said “at about 9am today, I tendered my resignation letter to my boss in company of my wife and my best man.

“I am here to tell you that I have officially resigned from the government to concentrate on my governorship ambition and God willing, come 2023, I will succeed my boss as Governor,” he said.

The former CPS who promised to do everything possible to protect the laws of the state reiterated that the security of the state would be according top priority by his administration.

“We know our challenges and the solutions that can be proffered. We will look at security. Security of the state will be non negotiable. We will do everything possible to protect our laws.

“We will strengthen the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law and even make it stiffer because our people deserve to live. We will do everything to guarantee internal security and the security of our borders.

“I believe that with the experience I have gathered here, I will not fail the Benue people if given the opportunity. I believe that together we will succeed and together we will take Benue to the next level of development.

Mr. Akase also listed other areas his administration would accord priority attention which includes, agriculture, job creation, infrastructure, education, health among others stressing that his administration would ensure that farming would be taken to a higher level.

“We will mechanize our farms and give incentives to our farmers. We will improve on what this Government has done,” he said.

Akase who promised to carry the youths, women and elders along when elected thanked the media for the cooperation he had received in the last six years stressing that he had to take the bold step to resign his appointment to contest the governorship seat of the state and sued for the cooperation of the media to actualize the dream.