…OZDU calls on APC, PDP, APGA to hand over the guber ticket to Imo East

By Chinonso Alozie

Top Stakeholders in Imo East Senatorial District, on Tuesday, set up a Contact and Mobilization Committee to actualize the agenda to produce the next governor of Imo State in 2023.

The Stakeholders under the auspices of Owerri Zonal Development Union, OZDU, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Stanley Onyechere, after their meeting in Owerri.

This was as they called on the immediate past governor of the State, Emeka Ihedioha, to drop his ambition and support another person from the zone since he had taken the turn of the Mbaise clan.

They were of the view that it would be politically fair for Ihedioha to support other persons from the same zone for equity and fairness to reign among the various clans in the Imo East.

However, they demanded the all political parties should hand over the governorship ticket to the Imo East, including the All Progressives Congress, APC, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA among others.

Part of their argument was that “Although the people of Owerri Zone are determined to ensure the emergence of an Owerri Zone candidate as the next Governor of Imo State, such Governor must emerge from other parts of the Zone who are yet to taste the position.

“We resolved that the next Governor of Imo State should come from Owerri Zone, in the interest of equity and justice. However, Mbaise should be honourable enough to stay out of the contest as the immediate past governor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has taken the turn of Mbaise.

“We are saying this because other parts of the zone such as Mbaitoli, Owerri West, Owerri North, Owerri Municipal and Ngor Okpala should be supported in the next election.”

However, they said among other things “The highpoint of the General Meeting was the constitution of a Contact and Mobilization Committee to commence consultation with stakeholders from other Zones in Imo State and leadership of various political parties towards the realization of the Owerri zone agenda.”