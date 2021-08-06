

By Precious Chukwudi

Drama ensued on Friday in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija house as Jackie B and Maria engaged in a heated argument.

Speaking on what led to the commotion, Jackie B said the fight first broke out between Angel and Maria. Later, the latter came to confront her after she (Jackie B) started laughing over her utterances.

“Angel, my friend was upset about something. Started ranting in the garden and then I started laughing.

“Angel and Maria were calling themselves some funny names.

“Maria came to me and said I was laughing at her face; well I was not involve in whatever was happening, my friend was ranting and of course I would listen to her.

“And suddenly, she started calling me names and as much as I hate arguments I had to give it back to her and I was this close to losing it especially because she mentioned my son.

“I probably will never forgive her for that.

“I think she is a bully, I have seen how she talks to Yerins and Beatrice, I was bullied when I was younger and I don’t like to see people bully other people around me,” Jackie B told Biggie during her Diary Session.

According to Jackie B, she misses her family especially her brothers and her dad.

Vanguard News Nigeria