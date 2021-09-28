By Modupe Ogunji

Former BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Jackie B, has said she had no regret having her baby at an early age.

The ex-BBNaija housemate, in an exclusive interview with Vanguardlive TV on Tuesday, said her family has been very supportive right from her childhood.

Though she got pregnant at a very young age, Jackie B admitted this never made her stop being who she is or stopped her from pursuing her career.

“Since the very day I gave birth to my son, he has been an amazing child to me and brought so much happiness to me.

“I am happy I got his consent to go into the house, and I made sure he was mentally stable before going into the house,” she said.

Jackie B said she is not rooting for anyone to win the show.

She, however, wish all the top six housemates competing for the grand finale good luck.

Jackie B is the daughter of a former Senator, Grace Bent, who represented Adamawa South Federal Constituency in the hallowed chambers.

Vanguard News