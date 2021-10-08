By Modupe Ogunji

Former BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Ike Onyema has said he would have loved to date either Jackie B, Maria or Angel if he was in the recent BBNaija Season 6 reality show.

Ike disclosed this in an interview with Vanguardlive Tv on Friday.

When asked who he would date from the just concluded season of BBNaija, Ike answered; “Well… Jackie B, Maria, and Angel. I like Maria’s accent and everything about her.”

“I will like to date a lady that is intelligent, pretty much independent and not so freaked about social media. I believe social media brings alot of negative vibes from people when it comes to relationship,” he added.

The Ex-BBNaija housemate also said he is currently single and open to relationship but have not seen the ideal woman to mingle with yet.

According to him, dating a lady who is entangled to social media, is one of the reasons he ended his relationship with Mercy Eke, adding that “there was lot of backlashes and negative talks about me on social media”.

Vanguard News