Over a hundred commanders of Boko Haram, who last weekend surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) of the Nigerian Army, have asked Nigerians to forgive them.

The plea by the Boko Haram commanders and plans by the Federal Government to re-integrate them into the society drew social media reactions from Nigerians, who wondered why terrorists should be treated with respect while secessionists are being hounded.

Recall that members of the sect have launched a war against the country for over 12 years now, killing thousands of Nigerians and destroying properties running into billions of dollars.

But at their parade at Hadin Kai operational base in Borno State, the sect commanders bore placards bearing their plea for forgiveness from Nigerians.

Some of the placards bore ‘’Nigerians, please forgive us’’, ‘’Borno remains the home of peace,’’ among others.

However, Onyema Nwachukwu, Army spokesperson, confirmed in a statement that among those who surrendered with their families was Musa Adamu, a chief bomb expert for the insurgents.

The statement read: “Following the recent escalation of offensive operations, coupled with non-kinetic efforts by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) which yielded massive surrendering of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the North East, the chief bomb expert of the terrorists group known as Musa Adamu, a.k.a Mala Musa Abuja and his second in command, Usman Adamu, a.k.a Abu Darda, along with their families and followers have also finally surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander, Sector 1 OPHK, Brigadier-General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo, was at Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama on Saturday, August 7, 2021 to receive the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.

“During the visit, the GOC said the decision of the sect commanders to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation.‘’

General Eyitayo, who spoke through an interpreter, further disclosed that they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a government facility before reintegration into the larger society.

“While distributing new clothes and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totalling 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children, including one of the abducted Chibok girls, it was observed that the reasons for such massive turn was basically due to the intensified Nigerian military campaign on their enclaves and environs and also with the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship.”

The reactions read:

Reno Omokri

The Buhari administration shared photos of so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists and asked Nigerians to forgive them. Does it make sense to ask Nigerians to forgive people who have killed innocent Nigerians when the Buhari government wants to prosecute Sunday Igboho for protecting the same innocent Nigerians?

Why should we forgive killers and prosecute defenders? Is it because these killers are Northern Muslims like Buhari and Igboho is not? I am not understanding! How many people has Buhari himself forgiven? Has he forgiven Dasuki? They even bought provisions and drinks for them. Imagine! In fact, I doubt that that sign was written by these mostly illiterate Boko Haramists. Forgive who? Tufiakwa!

Ibeachu Kenneth

Later they will be recruited into the Army and other security agencies and later sent to Eastern region to kill Biafrans.

Ikpa Saanmoiyol

When Gana surrendered was he rehabilitated or terminated?

The injustice in this country is putting a big wedge to its progress. I fear for Nigeria.

Richard O Richard

I pity the families of those they killed. They just died for nothing.

Pablo Martini

Forgiveness from the lives you’ve taken already or which ones? Nigeria never disappoint in amazing me seriously.

Terrorists are being pardoned while peaceful protesters are being killed for carrying placards.

Boogey

I come from where you’re more likely to get killed for peacefully protesting injustice than for brutally murdering thousands of innocent people. Great nation.

Felix Mba

Fake surrenderings.. never u trust those people. (dangerous)

Abdulhafiz Marwa

We will never forgive you.

Gracepeace Love

Chai, they’re even giving them clothes, people that have killed a lot of innocent Nigerians and rendered many homeless. They even left their commander to open his mouth and ask for forgiveness after producing IEDs that have killed so many Nigerians. This county is going nowhere, believe me they will still pick up arms again.

Chidi Nwankwo

Don’t worry we shall make some of you chief of army staff and secetary to the govt.

Jude Destiny

Nothing like forgiveness o, you must face judgment.

Uche Ike

As they surrender… Is there not one among them who knows the hideout of their oga. Can’t they provide intel. But no oh…voluntary surrender is enough for this useless govt… While our army keeps fighting like they were 10 years ago.

Adedoyin Oluwasegun

Lol” Buhari boys that’s their agenda kill and repent, millions awaiting for you in aAso Rock.

Ifechukwu Victor Ifechukwu

As usual, millions and billions of naira will leave the treasury for logistics and deradicalization of those terrorists.

It’s a continuous exercise since 2015, yet insecurity and terrorism has soared higher than ever recorded. Southern leaders must receive sense by fire by force.

