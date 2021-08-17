Utkarsh Raj might look like a typical teenager until you start browsing his social media pages. This 20-year-old has become a celebrity in the crypto and e-commerce worlds, as he unknowingly began his entrepreneurial journey at only 12 years old. From coding web pages to writing apps then launching three Shopify stores, Raj now brings in six figures a day from his current portfolio of 30 stores and cryptocurrency investments. We caught up with his extraordinary young man, who shared five tips that helped propel his exponential growth.

Figure Out What You Love

One of the core rules for an entrepreneur is to create a business around something you love. Utkarsh Raj has a deep passion for technology and knew early on how he wanted to make a living. He learned how to code based on his fascination with the internet and realized the digital landscape could be a way to make a living. Needless to say, this hunch paid off.

Be Curious

Utkarsh Raj not only loves technology, but it fascinates him. He satiated this curiosity by learning about e-commerce, which led him to open his original three Shopify stores. Raj realized that dropshipping was a great route to take as it required very little capital, and he noticed the frequency his friends ordered items online. His curiosity led him down a digital rabbit hole, which became the source of his fortune.

Be Prepared to Lose Money

Like countless other entrepreneurs, Utkarsh Raj has felt the sting of losing money. Some bad investments took everything he had. Refusing to let this stop him, Raj bounced back from these difficult times and continued forward with his trademark consistency. No matter how intense the challenge is, Utkarsh Raj is determined not just to meet but exceed his goals.

Never Stop Learning

Crediting his knowledge and early experience to his success, Utkarsh Raj has vowed never to stop learning. As he gains knowledge, he becomes more successful. By exploring blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, Raj created yet another massive revenue stream simply by understanding these entities before they became popular.

Invest in Experiences

Utkarsh Raj is an avid traveler and uses his profits to fund his global adventures. Instead of spending money on material items, Raj prefers to invest in experiences. He feels that travel helps him discover new ways to grow and presents opportunities for self-improvement. This is also an example of Raj following his own advice of not forgetting to have fun while on your path to success.

As Utkarsh Raj brings in up to $100,000 a day, his advice is worth acknowledging. Hard work and ability are the bedrock of success, but there are a few more steps to take to grow that success. If you want to achieve the same monumental growth this teen has, these tips are a great place to start.