Team Nigeria’s Grace Nwokocha on Monday in Tokyo advanced to the semi-finals in the women’s 200 metres event.

Nwokocha ran a personal best of 22.47 seconds to finish third in heat 1 of the event to gain one of the automatic tickets to the semi-finals.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou won the heat with 22.30, while the Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo was second with 22.40.

In the same vein Blessing Oborodudu advanced into the semi-finals in the wrestling 68kg event after a hard-fought 3-2 win against Meerim Zhumanazarova.

Earlier, she defeated Azerbaijan’s Elis Manolova 13-2 in the quarter-finals.

Blessing Oborodudu is now guaranteed a medal, while Nwokocha is also a prospective medal hopeful.

Vanguard News Nigeria