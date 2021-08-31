Reality TV Star and Brand Ambassador of Novarick Homes, Tobi Bakre was recently accompanied by members of the Billionaire Realtor Group (BRG),during a tour of the company’s projects in Lagos.

The event provided a unique opportunity for a first-hand experience for top marketers as they evaluate the different on-going construction sites.

Over 300 marketers cut across Lagos metropolis gathered for the project tour which started from Ruby Apartments in Lekki, via the WAZOBIA Courts located at Ibeju-Lekki, and all the way to Nova Gardens situated in the heart of Epe. It was a colorful outing as several fans of the former BBNaija housemate could not help but catch rare picture moments and video sessions.

During a short interview, Tobi Bakre said: “It’s been more than one year as brand ambassador of Novarick Homes and am so proud to be affiliated with this brand, as we strive to provide affordable housing for the youths. You don’t need to be a billionaire or multi-millionaire because regular individuals can also tie into real estate backed investments with as low as half of a million naira.”

Bakre advised the ever bubbling and energetic Nigerian youths to take necessary risks and steps while in their early years, as the value of real estate continues to appreciate especially within the African market. He also noted that a diversified investment portfolio which includes real estate amongst other types is key to success in the 21st century.

Note that Novarick Homes partnered with the Billionaire Realtor Group to leverage its network of independent real estate marketers to achieve tech-driven sales innovations. This will see BRG bring to fore its persistent, steady and energetic efforts to support all Novarick projects.

Furthermore, Nova Gardens is a solar-powered estate designed as a haven of tranquility filled with features that offer a blend of relaxation, comfort and panoramic scenery. The highly sought-after estate will be home to modern workspaces, exquisite relaxation centers with expansive stunning views, beautifully furnished apartments and engaging landscapes.

The Ruby Apartments on the other hand is a mixture of luxury and affordability, specially designed to merge class with urban development. The prime location provides access to strategic facilities like schools, supermarkets, hospitals, corporate institutions and movie centers.

While WAZOBIA Courts showcases natural serenity styled into beautiful aesthetic designs. It’s a smart city concept which mirrors the unique hospitality, innovative spirit, culture and tradition of the people.

Novarick Homes and properties was established in 2018 as a real estate development firm, providing housing and investment solutions in Lagos, Nigeria. The company also a superior end-to-end service in collaboration with its clients to make land acquisition, property ownership and real estate investment seamless and affordable.