Tobi Amusan had cleared all the hurdles on her way to getting a medal at the 100m Hurdle final but came short by fraction of seconds.

The weight of her labour and sacrifice and that of an expectant country weighed her down and she succumbed to emotions shedding tears. But Sports Minister, Sunday Dare who has played a role of a father to all athletes had soothing words to pacify her.

She had left her mark at the sound of the starter’s gun but was impeded by a clash of hands that slowed her down but she was not deterred as her resilience saw her finishing fourth behind Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn 12.37s, America’s Kendra Harrison 12.52 andJamaica’s Megan Tapper who won bronze in 12.55secs.

Tobi Amusan clocked fourth in 12.60secs.

“I wanted this medal more than any of them out there”, she sobbed as former AFN President, Solomon Ogba kept her in check.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare ever-present at venues for Team Nigeria said Tobi “still remains one of Nigeria’s greatest competitors in athletics. She gave a good account of herself. We celebrate her exploits.

“The important thing to note is that many of our top athletes made it and are still making it to the finals in many events particularly here at the Olympics; a competition of huge magnitude where winners are separated in milliseconds. This in itself is an achievement and proof that we are in the committee of the best in respect to many sports in the world.

“This is a new and young generation that will be world beaters anyhow. We still hold hopes for medals in the remaining events we are taking part in”, the Minister said.

