Amusan wins Nigeria’s first gold at Senior Athletic Championships

Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan has won Nigeria’s first gold at the Senior Athletic Championships in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday.

The world record holder beat her opponents to come first in the women’s 100m hurdle in Day 2 of the championship, adding to her rich medal haul on the continental level.

Compatriot Adaobi Tabugbo also won bronze in the same category, adding to team Nigeria’s excellent performance since day 1 of the championships.

The win is Amusan third African Championships gold and it was presented to her by the World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe.

Speaking with journalists earlier at the Championships, Amusan advised young Athletes not succumb to fear in pursuit of their dreams.

“Don’t let anyone talk fear into your dreams. I remember when I started hurdling, I heard a lot of “Oh, nobody is going to do well as a hurdler from Africa. And guess who is the World Record holder: me” Tobi said.