SPORTS: An unshakable unifier, but…

Even in the face of administrative malaise, sports remain a compelling unifier that bring Nigerians of all creed together

By Tony Ubani, Sports Editor

Sports in Nigeria is synonymous with the country’s nationhood although participation in competitive sports by Nigerians predates the country’s independence in 1960.

Nigerian sportsmen showed early promise as few of them took the international sporting arena by storm and engrained the country’s name in the sands of time.

The forerunners of Nigerian sports include Emmanuel lfeajuna who won a gold medal in High Jump event at the 1954 Commonwealth Games, Hogan ‘Kid’ Bassey who brushed aside stiff competition from others and became the World Featherweight Boxing king in 1957 and Richard Ihetu, a.k.a. Dick Tiger who won the World Middleweight crown and later the World Light Heavyweight crown in the late 50s and early 1960s. After those initial heroics in athletics and boxing in the 1950s and early ’60s, the country witnessed another learning curve as it took a while before her sportsmen and women won more international laurels.

Glorious memory lane

At 65, it has been topsy-turvy as Nigerian sports have seen the good, the bad and the ugly. We have witnessed our highs and lows. Sports began to take serious roots in the country in 1963 when the National Sports Commission (NSC) was instituted under late Abraham Ordia as secretary. The 60’s was a period of foundation laying and the only visible achievement was the qualification of Nigeria’s Green Eagles for the Olympic Games held in Mexico in 1968.

In 1972, Nigerian boxer, Isaac Ikhouria made a strong statement in global sports. At the Olympic Games in 1972 Ikhuoria, competing in the light heavyweight ( 81kg – ) class, defeated Anton Schär, Switzerland (3:2), Valdemar Oliveira Paulino, Brazil (5-0 ), and Nikolay Anfimov, Soviet Union ( 3-2 ), and in the semi-final, defeated Gilberto Carrillo, Cuba (5-0 ) to win the Olympic bronze medal.

In 1973, Ikhouria won the Pan-African Games and a bronze at the Commonwealth Games in the same year. In 1974 he also won the African Championships.

Nigeria’s first major international sporting achievement came in 1973, when she hosted the 2nd All-Africa Games in Lagos. Nigeria’s senior football team, the Green Eagles won a gold medal while the country’s contingent to the Games won an overall second position on the medals table with 18 gold, 25 silver, 20 bronze medals behind Egypt that won 25 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals.

The year also witnessed the birth of the National Sports Festival with the primary aim of discovering athletes to represent the country in continental and global meets. The founding of the National Sports Festival also has a political undertone as the General Yakubu Gowon administration which was still reeling from the aftermath of a 30-month civil war wanted to use sports as a healing and unifying factor. It did.

Indeed, the festival was initially called Unity Games which brought together Nigerians from all parts of the country. In 1976 and 1977, Nigeria won and retained the Africa Cup Winners Cup competition through IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Rangers International Football Club of Enugu respectively.

Football brought more succour to Nigerians, especially in the 1980s. After the bronze medals won by the Green Eagles in 1976 and 1978 in the Africa Cup of Nations, the country improved on that in 1980 when the Christian Chukwu-led Green Eagles won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in Lagos. In 1984 and 1988, Nigeria again got to the finals but ended up second best to Cameroon on both occasions. Nigeria’s Junior national team, the Flying Eagles qualified for the first time to represent Africa in a Junior World Cup in Mexico in 1983.

Although Nigeria did not go beyond the first round having lost 0-3 to Brazil she beat highly rated USSR 1-0 and held Netherlands to a goalless draw. In 1985, the Golden Eaglets, the national U-17 football team went to China and won the first ever FIFA U-17 World Cup. Ever since, the country has become the most successful nation in the tournament’s history, with five titles and three runners up – 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015; and runners up on three occasions: 1987, 2001 and 2009.

Unprecedented Damman miracle

To prove Nigeria’s new found strength in global football, the Nation’s Under-21 team went to Saudi Arabia in 1989 and performed what has been dubbed the Damman Miracle. The Flying Eagles came from 0-4 down, with 25 minutes to stoppage time to upset Russia in a dramatic match of the 1989 Junior World Cup – no nation has ever achieved that in a FIFA tournament. They progressed to the final and lost narrowly to Portugal.

In athletics, five U.S. based Nigerians took the world by storm in the 1983 World University Games in Edmonton, Canada when they won gold medals in different disciplines. Sunday Uti (400m), Yusuf Ali (long jump), Ajayi Agbebaku (triple jump), Innocent Egbunike (200m), and Chidi Imoh (100m).

At the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 Peter Konyegwachie gave Team Nigeria a silver medal in boxing while the 4x400m relay team led by Innocent Egbunike won bronze. At the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland, New Zealand, Nigeria performed marvellously, winning five gold, 13 silver and seven bronze medals. In Victoria, Canada the country’s athletes even exceeded that of 1990 with 11 gold medals, 11 Silver and 14 bronze medals.

The country stormed the Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992 with the quartet of Olapade Adenikan, Chidi Imoh, Kayode Oluyemi and Davidson Ezinwa winning silver in the 4 x 100m, while the women led by irrepressible Mary Onyali captured the bronze medal in the female category. Two Nigerian boxers also won silver medals.

Olympics golden moments

By far the most seminal moment in Nigeria’s sporting history has got to be winning the Olympic gold medal in football in 1996.

The Olympics are the pinnacle of competition for any athlete, and football is Nigeria’s major sport. In addition, the Olympic football tournament is just one tier below the FIFA World Cup as the most prestigious global tournament.

So, when Nwankwo Kanu led a team of talented young Nigerians to the USA in 1996, expectations were high for the team that had been nicknamed the “Dream Team” for the quality of the squad.

It was composed of players who had excelled at the World Cup two years earlier, in addition to the best talent from the Under 17 World Cup-winning squad of 1993.

A forgettable group phase, where the Nigerians, along with two others [Brazil and Japan] finished on six points each and needed to be separated by goals difference, was followed by a convincing 2-0 win over Mexico in the quarter finals.

And that was when the magic started. Brazil, who the Nigerians had lost to in the group phase, were the semifinal opposition. After trailing 3-1 to a team that included World Cup winner Bebeto and the emerging phenomenon Ronaldo da Lima, the Dream Team stormed back to tie the game 3-3 and then won it in the most dramatic circumstances, with Kanu himself scoring the Golden Goal in extra time.

The final was even more magical. Argentina, again with a glut of stars, including Hernan Crespo, Ariel Ortega, Diego Simeone, and Claudio Lopez, raced to a 2-1 lead. But Daniel Amokachi tied things up with about a quarter of an hour left to play, and Emmnuel Amunike snatched the winner in stoppage time. Nigeria had won Africa’s first Olympic gold medal in football, sparking celebrations across the country and continent.

Chioma Ajunwa’s long jump gold medal

Multi-talented Chioma Ajunwa and her Olympic gold medal jump occupy a special place in Nigerian sporting history.

When she won that long jump gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, she became the first Nigerian, and first Black African woman, to win Olympic gold in a field event. She is also the first, and so far only, person to have been at a FIFA World Cup and also the Olympic Games for three different sports [football, long jump, 100m].

While her accomplishment was somewhat overshadowed by the men’s football team winning their own gold medal a few days later, it in no way detracts from her historic efforts. And to think that Ajunwa did not even realize that she had been entered for the long jump until she got to Atlanta.

She played football with the Super Falcons, part of the squad at the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1991.

But she then crossed over to athletics, hoping to win a medal in the 100m. Ajunwa travelled to Atlanta unheralded.

But Nigeria legend Segun Odegbami, himself a former Olympian, had taken her under his wing, invested in her training and appeared to be the only one who believed in her ability to cause a stir.

Ajunwa missed the 100m Final by a whisker after finishing tied for fourth, but was eliminated in a photo finish.

And so she was entered into the long jump with next to no expectations upon her. Her qualifying jump was an impressive 6.81m to place second, and into the Final.

In the final the next day, she looked like she had ice in her veins and her very first jump was a soaring 7.12m, an unexpectedly high benchmark to beat. Neither her, nor any of her rivals could match it, and Ajunwa had won Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal and Africa’s first in a field event.

Track athletics gold medal delayed but finally earned

In 2012, Nigeria’s 4x400m relay team were awarded the Olympic gold medal for a race they had run 12 years earlier in Sydney, Australia.

Few could argue that they deserved it, after American Antonio Pettigrew’s confession of having used performance-enhancing drugs led to the disqualification of Team USA, who had won the initial gold medal.

But it was not so much about the medal, but the nerve-tingling final leg of the race anchored by youngster Enefiok Udobong that seared the memory of that moment in the hearts of Nigerians forever. Going into the final leg, Nigeria were in fourth place behind the USA, the Bahamas and Jamaica as captain Sunday Bada handed the baton to Udobong, an 18-year-old who was competing outside Africa for the first time.

Udobong took the baton, and streaked off on what was to be a race for the ages. Running with experience beyond his years, Udobong took the inner lane, and started to gain on the runners ahead of him. Watching at home, Nigerians could almost feel the effort as he strained every sinew, flew past the Bahamian, and then, almost at the last, stretched his way past the Jamaican. All of a sudden, from no-hopers, the Nigerians had claimed silver. It proved to be the high point of those Games for Nigeria, and an inspiration for generations to come.

In 2013 in South Africa, Nigeria’ s most successful indigenous coach, Late Stephen Keshi led the Super Eagles to her third continental crown. The triumph came 19 years after winning the cup in Tunisia.

Football clubs’ glorious wins and shining stars

A chronicle of club achievements in Nigeria’s football history without a mention of Enyimba International FC of Aba is not complete. After the lull in Nigeria’s participation in African inter-club competitions, Enyimba rose from nowhere to gladden the hearts of millions of Nigerians in the 2000s. After winning their second successive Nigerian title in 2002, Enyimba became the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Champions League, Africa’s premier international club competition in 2003 by beating Ismaily of Egypt 2–1 on aggregate, under coach Kadiri Ikhana. This was also the first time since 1996 that a Nigerian club had reached the final of the competition. Several key players from Enyimba’s 2003 continental success have since gone on to play for Nigeria, including Vincent Enyeama, Muri Ogunbiyi, Obinna Nwaneri and Onyekachi Okonkwo.

Enyimba then successfully defended their title as they won their second consecutive African Champions League title in 2004, beating Tunisia’s Étoile du Sahel in the finals. After finishing runners-up in the national championship in 2004 (behind Dolphins), Enyimba won the double in 2005, winning their fourth Nigerian championship and their first Nigerian Cup.

Nigeria qualified for the FIFA World Cup, for the first time, in 1994. At the tournament in the USA, the Eagles gave a good account of themselves and advanced beyond the first round in her first attempt. Although the Eagles lost in the second round to eventual finalists Italy, they stunned the world with their brand of football and were ranked 5th globally by FIFA. That remains the highest attainment by an African team to date. Suddenly, Nigerian stars became the toast of big football clubs all over the world.

The country’s male basketball team also qualified for the Olympics for the first time in 2012 and capped it with their first ever Afrobasket Championship title, the basketball Nations Cup in 2015. They made a return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio, Brazil.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow marked a turning point for the country as her sportsmen and women gave her reason to cheer at the Glasgow Games when they finished in eighth position, winning 11 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals, surpassing their former outing in New Delhi, India.

It must be noted that the most outstanding athletes for the country have been women, who we have christened the Amazons. Blessing Okagbare, like her predecessors, the Onyalis, Ogunkoyas, among others, carry the weight of Nigeria’s expectations in almost every international sports meet in recent times.

Proud special sports athletes

One cannot conclude the growth of Nigeria’s sports without the mention of special sports. The country’s special athletes have been spectacular in almost every competition they have taken part in. They deserve a special place in the annals of Nigerian sports.

SUPER FALCONS’ 10th WAFCON win

Recent Nigerian sporting achievements in 2025 include the Super Falcons winning their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and the D’Tigress women’s basketball team securing their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s Afrobasket title, dominating the continent in football and basketball respectively. Additionally, Nigeria’s youth demonstrated their athletic prowess at the 1st African School Games, clinching 25 medals and securing the right to host the 2027 edition.

Key Achievements in 2025

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON): The Super Falcons won their record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

FIBA Women’s Afrobasket:

The D’Tigress basketball team secured their fifth consecutive championship in the tournament.

1st African School Games: Nigeria earned 25 medals (6 gold, 10 silver, 9 bronze) and was selected to host the 2nd African School Games in 2027.

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025

Athletics Success: While the men’s sprinting team faced mixed results at the Tokyo 2025 event, the participation of athletes like Ajayi (first finalist since 2007) and Israel Okon in the heats showed potential.

Youth Talent in Athletics: In July 2025, Nigeria’s U18 girls showcased their sprint talent with a “Golden Sweep” of the 100m final at the African Athletics Championship.

Tobi Amusan:

The world record holder in the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, added more accolades in 2025, reinforcing her global standing.

Her achievements were celebrated, with calls for greater investment in grassroots sports to nurture future talent. In spite of these successes, the country’s sporting world has tasted setbacks, disappointments and tragedies.