Tobi Amusan starts 2026 with World Athletics’ top ranking feat

By Adegboyega Adeleye

World record holder, Tobi Amusan, has kicked off the new year with an amazing feat of being ranked as one of the top three athletes in the 100m women’s hurdles category in the 2025 season.

According to a review on the World Athletics’ official website, the 28-year-old hurdles queen is currently ranked in third place with a total ranking of 1,430 points and a season best time of 12.24 s, marginally behind Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland (1,449 points) and America’s Grace Stark (1,457 points). She also emerged as the athlete with the fourth-best season time of 12.24s, behind the American trio of Grace Stark (12.21s), Tia Jones (12.19s), and Maria Jones (12.17s).

Amusan had a brilliant 2025 season, with the former world champion securing a silver medal in the 100m hurdles at the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

She is the only Nigerian woman to rank in the top five of her discipline and holds the 28th position in the overall women’s rankings for 2025.

Other Nigerians who made the list of highest-ranked athletes in their discipline include Ezekiel Nathaniel and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who secured positions in the Top 100 world elite athletes.

Nathaniel enjoyed a superb breakout season, ending the year as the fifth-ranked 400 m hurdler in the world and 15th in the men’s overall standings, while shot putter Enekwechi, a multiple African champion, also earned a spot in the men’s top 100. Following his fifth-place finish in Tokyo, he concluded the year ranked 100th overall and seventh in his event.

For breakout star Ezekiel Nathaniel, he made a historic debut at the Diamond League, reaching the final and securing a third-place finish.

The 22-year-old also became the first Nigerian to run the 400m hurdles in under 48 seconds, a feat he accomplished nine times, while his national record of 47.11 seconds is a mere one-hundredth of a second off the African record held by Zambia’s Samuel Matete.