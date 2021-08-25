.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some gunmen on Wednesday engaged police operatives in a gun duel in Osunjela, a town located few kilometres outside Osogbo, Osun State capital.

It was gathered that gunmen numbering about five were on motorcycles moving towards Ilesa before running into a police checkpoint in the town around 3:40 pm.

Some residents disclosed that the daredevil criminals were attempting to rob a filling station in the town before they ran into the Prompt Response Unit.

One Wale Adeyemi, a resident disclosed that the criminals were engaged the police operatives around a filing station and about three of them were shot dead.

“We had to quickly run for our lives when we heard gunshots and we watched the drama from a safe distance. The criminal was on a motorcycle, but before he could carry out anything some police operatives arrived on the scene and started exchanging gunshots.

“A few minutes later local hunters also joined the operation after which we saw some corpses. The local hunter also ran after some other gunmen who dashed into the bush”, he said.

However, Osun police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident said the circumstances surrounding the incident is yet to make available to her at the time of filing this report. But three of the gunmen were killed.

Similarly, the spokesperson of Osun State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Adigun Daniel said the gun duel occurred around 3:45 pm but the circumstances are still sketchy.

“Three of the criminals were killed during the gunfight and local hunters were still on the trail of others who run into the bush. But what led to the gun duel is still sketchy”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria